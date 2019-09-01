AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

