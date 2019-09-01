ATBCoin Hits Market Cap of $81,163.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $81,163.00 and $113,186.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,759.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.53 or 0.02885742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00673796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.