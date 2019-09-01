Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

AY stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 371.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after buying an additional 704,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 33.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 977,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

