Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $6.10 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $87.47 million and $6.10 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00221882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.01340152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018281 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

