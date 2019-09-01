AurumCoin (AU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021667 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.