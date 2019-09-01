Aventus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,296.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $643,139.00 and approximately $19,296.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Gatecoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

