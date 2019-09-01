Azart Achieves Market Capitalization of $821.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Azart has a market capitalization of $821.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Azart has traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.