Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 118.7% during the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 471,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 256,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 726.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 151,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 152,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,121. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

