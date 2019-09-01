Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,970,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,440. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,449,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,776 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,044,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

