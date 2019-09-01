Bank of America Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $93.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.95.

NYSE:PVH opened at $75.80 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $64,370,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 111.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

