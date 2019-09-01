Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an average rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

BNS stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,714 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $217,341,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,982 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

