Bata (BTA) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Bata has a market capitalization of $35,312.00 and approximately $317.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. In the last week, Bata has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,482 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

