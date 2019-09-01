Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.00 ($95.35).

BAYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €67.34 ($78.30). 2,929,014 shares of the stock traded hands. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.02.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

