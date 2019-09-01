Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.50 ($112.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.12 ($116.42).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €114.50 ($133.14) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €111.95 ($130.17). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

