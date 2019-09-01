Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market cap of $70.51 million and $779,264.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00319505 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex's official website is beldex.io. Beldex's official message board is medium.com/beldex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

