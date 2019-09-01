BidaskClub Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.70.

AOBC stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,715,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

