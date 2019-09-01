BidaskClub Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $222,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $42,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 1,053,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,047,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7,589.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 963,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 951,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,302,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 629,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

