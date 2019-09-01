Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Bitauto alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BITA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bitauto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bitauto stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bitauto will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitauto by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 66,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bitauto by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bitauto by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitauto by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitauto (BITA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.