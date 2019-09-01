BitBall Trading 414.4% Higher This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BitBall has a total market cap of $309,885.00 and approximately $690.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 414.4% higher against the dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

