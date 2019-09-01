bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $168.13 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $168.13 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,087,800 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

