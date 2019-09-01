Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00006607 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $118.14 million and $2.82 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004130 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 237.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072186 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, YoBit, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, Crex24, Exrates, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Indodax, CoinBene, Kucoin and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

