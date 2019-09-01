Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Hits $94,960.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $94,960.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00677993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.