BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $655,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $170,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,045,786 shares of company stock valued at $222,215,737. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 102.69% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

