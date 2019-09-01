Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 66,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $87,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,031.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 182,407 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% in the second quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,628,000 after buying an additional 3,061,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

