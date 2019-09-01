BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the period. BlackBerry comprises approximately 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 1.45% of BlackBerry worth $59,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

