Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

