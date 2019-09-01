bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.13.

bluebird bio stock opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $1,690,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after buying an additional 948,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $74,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,104,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 211,569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 752,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,693,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

