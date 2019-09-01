BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. First Analysis downgraded BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 462.37% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 25.0% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

