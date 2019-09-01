BQT Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.55 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.04827908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,723,340 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.