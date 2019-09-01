Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $9.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BRF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,229,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,735,000 after buying an additional 2,893,224 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRF by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508,244 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,914,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 2,415,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,926. BRF has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.