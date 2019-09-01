Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (BCAUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

