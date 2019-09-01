British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,969.81. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,945 ($51.55).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.