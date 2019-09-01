Brokerages Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.39. Banco Macro posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Macro.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

BMA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Macro (BMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.