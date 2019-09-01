Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.14 million.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $341,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,902,922.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,667 shares of company stock worth $747,776 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 97,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

