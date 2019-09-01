Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $649.42 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $649.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.47 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $594.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 492,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

