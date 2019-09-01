Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $188.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $177.20 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $122.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $764.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.20 million to $779.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $774.61 million, with estimates ranging from $742.90 million to $794.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 565,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,461.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,271 shares of company stock worth $1,567,231 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 527,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

