Brokerages Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InterXion.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

INXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. 337,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,856. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.64, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.