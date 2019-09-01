Brokerages Expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Natus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natus Medical.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NTUS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,803. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.