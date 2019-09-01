Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Target Price at €40.90

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.63 ($47.25).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI traded down €0.32 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.96 ($29.02). 180,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.61. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a fifty-two week high of €47.14 ($54.81).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.