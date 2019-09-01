Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $74.38

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares during the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ASGN by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 151,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,199. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ASGN has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.98.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.