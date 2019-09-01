Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $62.41

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,455. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp grew its position in HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

