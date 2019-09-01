Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target at $143.00

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 189,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,321. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

