Brokerages Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) PT at €77.60

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.60 ($90.23).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

EPA SU traded up €1.44 ($1.67) on Friday, hitting €76.16 ($88.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,218,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €75.21. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

