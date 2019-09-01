Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Mark J. Meiklejohn sold 23,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $350,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $38,326.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

