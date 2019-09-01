Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Nicholas D’orr Le Pan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.47, for a total value of C$51,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019 shares in the company, valued at C$312,375.93.

CM stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$103.13. 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$97.55 and a 52-week high of C$125.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.