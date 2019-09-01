CanonChain Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, CanonChain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanonChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. CanonChain has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $334,930.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.01332830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022003 BTC.

About CanonChain

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,750,947 tokens. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain. CanonChain’s official website is www.canonchain.com.

Buying and Selling CanonChain

CanonChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

