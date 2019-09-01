Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on CPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital cut Capita to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

CPI stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 125.75 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.65 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

