Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSWC. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CSWC opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 161,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 106.8% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.1% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 89,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 82,108 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

