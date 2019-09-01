Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered Carbon Black from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Carbon Black and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carbon Black from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Carbon Black stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $2,841,151.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,254 shares of company stock worth $6,552,654. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbon Black by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

