carVertical (CV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,295.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $63,295.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00221560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01346196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021063 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.